TORONTO, Sept 30 Toronto's main stock market index opened lower on Friday, on track for its fifth monthly decline and second quarterly drop, as global growth fears intensified following a raft of disappointing economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 8.64 points at 11,677.68 before extending losses more than 1 percent to 11,555.68. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)