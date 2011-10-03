BRIEF-Centurylink reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Centurylink Inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.51 to $0.57
TORONTO, Oct 3 Toronto's main stock market index opened broadly lower on Monday after Greece said it will miss its deficit targets for the year, though rallying gold-mining shares helped cushion the decline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 115.91 points, or 1 percent, to 11,507.93 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Centurylink Inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.51 to $0.57
* Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015