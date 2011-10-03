TORONTO, Oct 3 Toronto's main stock market index opened broadly lower on Monday after Greece said it will miss its deficit targets for the year, though rallying gold-mining shares helped cushion the decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 115.91 points, or 1 percent, to 11,507.93 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)