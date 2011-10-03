TORONTO, Oct 3 Toronto's main stock market index extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday after Greece said it will miss its deficit targets for the year, making a Greek debt default look more likely.

At 1:06 p.m. (1706 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 232.80 points, or 2 percent, at 11,391.04. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)