TORONTO, Oct 3 Toronto's main stock market index extended losses on Monday after Greece said it will miss its deficit-cutting targets for the year, making a Greek debt default look more likely.

At 1:48 p.m. (1748 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 350.84 points, or 3.02 percent, at 11,273. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)