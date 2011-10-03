TORONTO, Oct 3 Toronto's main stock market index closed near its 2011 low on Monday after Greece said it will miss its deficit-cutting targets for the year, making a Greek debt default look more likely.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 371.98 points, or 3.2 percent, at 11,251.86. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)