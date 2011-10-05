TORONTO, Oct 5 Toronto's main stock index was little changed in opening action on Wednesday as a pledge from policymakers to shore up euro zone banks was offset by continued nervousness about the health of the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.41 of a point to 11,177.50 shortly after opening in positive territory. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)