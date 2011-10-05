Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TORONTO, Oct 5 Toronto's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday morning after data showed U.S. non-manufacturing business activity in September rose to its highest level since March.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 115.87 points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,293.78 and then extended gains. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.