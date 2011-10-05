TORONTO, Oct 5 Toronto's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday morning after data showed U.S. non-manufacturing business activity in September rose to its highest level since March.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 115.87 points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,293.78 and then extended gains. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)