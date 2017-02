TORONTO, Oct 5 Toronto's main stock index rallied on Wednesday after three days of losses, jumping more than 2 percent as commodity prices rebounded and U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 279.31 points, or 2.50 percent, at 11,457.22. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)