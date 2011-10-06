TORONTO, Oct 6 Toronto's main stock market index climbed in early trade on Thursday as mining and energy shares powered higher, extending Wednesday's strong gains.

Shortly after the open, Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 98.31 points, or 0.86 percent, at 11,555.35. Nine of the 10 sectors were higher. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)