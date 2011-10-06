TORONTO, Oct 6 Toronto's main stock market index extended gains to rise 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by a surge in mining and energy shares and sharp jump in Ivanhoe Mines ( IVN.TO ).

Shortly after the open, Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 148.31 points, or 1.29 percent, at 11,605.53. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)