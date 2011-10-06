TORONTO, Oct 6 Toronto's main stock index rose sharply for the second day on Thursday, marking its biggest gain in nearly two months, as investors were encouraged by strength in U.S. economic data and signs that officials were tackling Europe's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 322.85 points, or 2.82 percent, at 11,780.07. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)