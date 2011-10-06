BRIEF-Lindsay Corp says CEO, Rick Parod, intends to retire
* Rick Parod to retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests
TORONTO, Oct 6 Toronto's main stock index rose sharply for the second day on Thursday, marking its biggest gain in nearly two months, as investors were encouraged by strength in U.S. economic data and signs that officials were tackling Europe's debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 322.85 points, or 2.82 percent, at 11,780.07. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Rick Parod to retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests
LUSAKA, Feb 8 First Quantum Minerals has asked a Zambian court to dismiss a $1.4 billion claim by a state-owned firm, which accused the Canadian company of irregular transactions with its local subsidiary.
Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, reflecting a decrease in underwriting income.