Pimco Total Return Fund posts cash withdrawals of $1.6 bln in Jan
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
TORONTO, Oct 7 Toronto's main stock index rose in opening action on Friday as strong gains in U.S. and Canadian employment in September suggested a recession may have been averted.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 36 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,816.07 in early trade. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 5 Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United States.