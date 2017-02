TORONTO, Oct 7 Toronto's main stock index turned negative in early trade on Friday, giving back early gains as investors consolidated positions before a long weekend in Canada.

At 9:46 a.m. (1346 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 38.62 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,741.45. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)