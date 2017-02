TORONTO Oct 11 Toronto's main stock market index opened stronger, then jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, bolstered by a rise in global markets on Monday when the TSX was closed for the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 228.94 points, or 1.98 percent, at 11,817.30 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)