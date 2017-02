TORONTO, Oct 11 Toronto's main stock index ended sharply higher on Tuesday, bolstered by a takeover bid in the energy sector and game of catch-up with global markets as the Toronto index resumed post-holiday trade.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE, unofficially closed up 287.19 points, or 2.48 percent at 11,875.55. All 10 main market sectors were higher. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)