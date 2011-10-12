TORONTO, Oct 12 Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index closed up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, its highest close in more than three weeks, lifted by hopes for a solution to Europe's financial crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE, unofficially closed up 154.41 points, or 1.30 percent at 12,029.96. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; editing by Rob Wilson)