BRIEF-TSMC says January sales T$76.62 billion, up 8.1 pct y/y
Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
TORONTO, Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index
ended more than 1 percent lower on Monday after Germany quashed
hopes of a breakthrough in the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, and after Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) warned it would
report a big quarterly loss.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 158.69 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,923.04. (Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)