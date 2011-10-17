TORONTO, Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index ended more than 1 percent lower on Monday after Germany quashed hopes of a breakthrough in the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, and after Sun Life Financial ( SLF.TO ) warned it would report a big quarterly loss.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 158.69 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,923.04. (Editing by Peter Galloway)