TORONTO, Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index was lower in opening trade on Monday after Germany warned that an upcoming European summit would not produce a definitive plan to tackle the euro-zone's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite .GSPTSE was down 23.60 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,058.13. Last week, the index put in its best weekly performance in two years. (Editing by Peter Galloway