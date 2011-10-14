BRIEF-Mastercard sets qrtrly cash dividend of $0.22 per share
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share
TORONTO, Oct 14 Toronto's main stock market index closed more than 1 percent higher on Friday as euro zone optimism and strong U.S. data bolstered investor confidence, leaving the index with its biggest weekly gain in two years.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed 169.84 points, or 1.43 percent, higher at 12,081.73. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; editing by Peter Galloway)
Agreed to sell and issue senior secured convertible notes to investor in aggregate principal amount of $5.7 million
* Taubman centers announces the amendment and restatement of $1.1 billion line of credit including additional $300 million unsecured term loan