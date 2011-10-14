TORONTO, Oct 14 Toronto's main stock market index closed more than 1 percent higher on Friday as euro zone optimism and strong U.S. data bolstered investor confidence, leaving the index with its biggest weekly gain in two years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed 169.84 points, or 1.43 percent, higher at 12,081.73. (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; editing by Peter Galloway)