TORONTO, Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index fell 1 percent on Monday on worries that an upcoming European summit would not yield a definitive plan to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis, and on an earnings warning from Sun Life Financial ( SLF.TO ).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite .GSPTSE was down 120.63 points, or 1.0 percent, at 11,961.10.