BRIEF-Ring Energy files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln - SEC filing
* Ring Energy Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkak7o) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as slower-than-expected Chinese growth and a warning on France's triple-A sovereign credit rating prompted investors to cut riskier assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite .GSPTSE opened down 10.30 points, or 0.09 percent, at 11,912.74.
* Ring Energy Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkak7o) Further company coverage:
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION