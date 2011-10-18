BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
TORONTO, Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices lifted energy issues and financial shares erased earlier losses.
At 11:44 a.m. (1544 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,925.77. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes