TORONTO, Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices lifted energy issues and financial shares erased earlier losses.

At 11:44 a.m. (1544 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,925.77. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)