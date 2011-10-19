PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Oct 19 Toronto's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday as nagging uncertainty about the euro zone debt crisis pushed commodities lower and U.S. tech darling Apple shocked investors with results that missed expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 2.09 points at 12,051.02 and then extended losses. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.