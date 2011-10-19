PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Oct 19 Toronto's main stock market index lost all of the previous day's gains and more on Wednesday as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve, euro zone bailout doubts, and an earnings miss by U.S. tech darling Apple prompted investors to cut risk.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 203.61 points, or 1.69 percent, at 11,849.50. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.