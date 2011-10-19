TORONTO, Oct 19 Toronto's main stock market index lost all of the previous day's gains and more on Wednesday as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve, euro zone bailout doubts, and an earnings miss by U.S. tech darling Apple prompted investors to cut risk.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 203.61 points, or 1.69 percent, at 11,849.50. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)