TORONTO, Oct 20 Toronto's main stock index extended losses on Thursday morning, falling 1 percent as doubts built over whether European leaders could reach a deal on boosting the euro-zone's rescue fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.67 points, or 1.0 percent, at 11,730.83.

A report in German newspaper Die Welt said the German government does not rule out the possibility of postponing the European Union summit on the debt crisis planned for this Sunday. But sources in Germany's ruling coalition said the summit will go ahead, although it will not reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund. [ID:nB4E7LA00Z] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)