TORONTO, Oct 20 Toronto's main stock index ended lower on Thursday as heavyweight gold miners sold off, but losses were limited by assurances from French and German leaders that a solution to Europe's debt crisis is being worked on.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 19.17 points, or 0.16 percent, at 11,830.33. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)