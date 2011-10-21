TORONTO, Oct 21 Toronto's main stock index opened sharply higher on Friday as commodity prices rose on hopes for progress towards a resolution to Europe's debt crisis ahead of an anxiously awaited weekend EU summit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 139.25 points, or 1.18 percent, at 11,969.58 immediately after the open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)