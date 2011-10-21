UPDATE 6-Oil slips further below $57 as dollar strength counters OPEC
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
TORONTO, Oct 21 Toronto's main stock index opened sharply higher on Friday as commodity prices rose on hopes for progress towards a resolution to Europe's debt crisis ahead of an anxiously awaited weekend EU summit.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 139.25 points, or 1.18 percent, at 11,969.58 immediately after the open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.