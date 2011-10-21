TORONTO, Oct 21 Toronto's main stock index pushed higher on Friday on investor optimism that European leaders would make progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis over the next few days days.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 119.16 points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,949.49. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)