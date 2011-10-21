UPDATE 6-Oil slips further below $57 as dollar strength counters OPEC
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
TORONTO, Oct 21 Toronto's main stock index pushed higher on Friday on investor optimism that European leaders would make progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis over the next few days days.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 119.16 points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,949.49. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.