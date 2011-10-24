TORONTO, Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by rising commodity prices after data showed China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 7.51 points, or 0.06 percent, at 11,957, then extended gains. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson) (jon.cook@reuters.com; +1 416 941 8060; ReutersMessaging: jon.cook.reuters.com@reuters.net)) ============================================================== FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: TSX market report..........[.TO] Canadian dollar and bonds report....[CAD/][CA/] Reuters global stocks poll (Canada)...EQUITYPOLL1 [EPOLL/CA] Top News: Canada ......[TOP/CAN] Today in Canada.......[CA/DIARY] Global markets report...............[MKTS/GLOB] Oil.........[O/R] Gold.......[GOL/] Base metals..............[MET/L] U.S. stocks.................[.N] FOR CANADIAN MARKETS DATA: Canadian speed guide....CANADA