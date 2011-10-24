TORONTO, Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index extended gains to rise more than 1 percent on Monday, helped by rising commodity prices after data showed China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened stronger, then rose 119.25 points to 12,068.74. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson) (jon.cook@reuters.com; +1 416 941 8060; ReutersMessaging: jon.cook.reuters.com@reuters.net))