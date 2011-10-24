Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TORONTO, Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index extended gains to rise more than 1 percent on Monday, helped by rising commodity prices after data showed China's vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.