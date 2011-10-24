TORONTO, Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index rallied to its highest close in more than a month on Monday, lifted by encouraging manufacturing data from China and optimism that European leaders may soon strike a deal to fix the euro-zone debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 212.79 points, or 1.78 percent, at 12,162.28. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)