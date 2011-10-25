BRIEF-Pure Gold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.04
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 25 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply in early dealings on Tuesday, following U.S. stocks lower on heightened concerns that Wednesday's euro zone summit may not do enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 77.12 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,085,16, after a flat open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 Brazil's one-time richest man Eike Batista will stand trial on corruption charges along with an ex-Rio de Janeiro governor who allegedly took millions in bribes from the former billionaire.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports