TORONTO, Oct 31 Toronto's main stock index opened lower on Monday as gold and copper prices slipped and enthusiasm for Europe's debt deal gave way to realism that the euro-zone's problems are far from over.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 8.67 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,510.84. It then extended its fall, dropping 125.22 points, or 1 percent, to 12,394.29. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)