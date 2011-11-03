TORONTO, Nov 3 Toronto's main stock index extended gains on Thursday, rising 1 percent, after the Greek Prime Minister softened his stance on a referendum on the country's vital bailout package.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 122.91 points, or 1 percent, at 12,364.67, after falling just below the break-even line to 12,237.26, early in the session. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by by Jeffrey Hodgson)