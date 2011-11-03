GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
TORONTO, Nov 3 Toronto's main stock index closed up more than 1 percent for a second straight session on Thursday, spurred by Greece's reversal on a euro zone bailout referendum and a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE finished up 226.59 points, or 1.9 percent, to 12,468.35. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.