TORONTO, Nov 3 Toronto's main stock index closed up more than 1 percent for a second straight session on Thursday, spurred by Greece's reversal on a euro zone bailout referendum and a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE finished up 226.59 points, or 1.9 percent, to 12,468.35. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)