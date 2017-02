TORONTO, Nov 4 Toronto's main stock index fell 1 percent on Friday as soft Canadian and U.S. jobs data offset investor optimism following Greece's decision to drop a referendum on a euro zone bailout package.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 14.66 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,453.69. It then extended losses, falling 134.64 points to 12,329.62. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)