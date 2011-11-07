TORONTO, Nov 7 Toronto's main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, as stronger gold and other commodity prices offset investor concerns that political turmoil in Italy could threaten a euro zone bailout package for Greece.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 4.85 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,413.10, then extended gains. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)