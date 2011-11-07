BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
TORONTO, Nov 7 Toronto's main stock index finished higher after a volatile session on Monday as the boost that higher bullion prices gave gold miners offset broad investor concern about the European debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed 53.73 points, or 0.4 percent, higher at 12,461.98. (Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.