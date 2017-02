TORONTO, Nov 8 Toronto's main stock index turned negative on Tuesday morning, retreating from a two-month high hit earlier in the session following a crucial budget vote in Italy that hinted that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has lost his parliamentary majority, piling further pressure on him to resign.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 2.19 points to 12,459.79. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)