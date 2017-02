TORONTO, Nov 10 Toronto's main stock index turned slightly negative after opening up on Thursday as lower prices for some resources offset investor hopes a drop in Italian bond yields would avoid another disruptive euro zone bailout.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 39.03 points, or 0.3 percent, to 12,117.19, after touching a high of 12,260.30 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)