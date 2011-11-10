TORONTO, Nov 10 Canadian stocks fell for the second straight session on Thursday, touching a one-week low in choppy trading, as solid North American economic data was offset by uncertainty about Europe's ability to control its debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 47.35 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,108.87. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)