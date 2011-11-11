TORONTO, Nov 11 Toronto's main stock index jumped 1 percent shortly after the open on Friday as commodity prices rose on investor optimism that Italy would pass an austerity package that would calm fears about Europe's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 120.82 points, or 1 percent, at 12,229.69. after opening up slightly at 12,116.40. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)