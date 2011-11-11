TORONTO, Nov 11 Toronto's main stock index ended a volatile week of trading up more than 1 percent on Friday as commodity prices rose on renewed investor optimism that Europe is taking steps to deal with its debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 167.98 points, or 1.4 percent, at 12,276.85. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)