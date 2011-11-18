TORONTO, Nov 18 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday as materials and energy shares rose in concert with gold and oil prices, boosted by reports that the European Central bank may start lending funds to help struggling euro zone countries.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 15.95 points, or 0.13 percent, to 11,931.38 at the open. It then extended gains, rising 72.50 points to 11,987.93. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)