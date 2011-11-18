TORONTO, Nov 18 Toronto's main stock index turned negative on Friday morning as gold and oil prices reversed course and fell on worries that European policymakers are not acting urgently enough to resolve the debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 5.75 points, or 0.05 percent, to 11,909.68 after opening higher. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)