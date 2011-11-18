BRIEF-Computer Modelling posts Q3 basic EPS of $0.09
* Computer modelling group ltd qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.09
TORONTO, Nov 18 Toronto's main stock index turned negative on Friday morning as gold and oil prices reversed course and fell on worries that European policymakers are not acting urgently enough to resolve the debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 5.75 points, or 0.05 percent, to 11,909.68 after opening higher. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
* Intercept to provide update on phase 3 regenerate trial of obeticholic acid for the treatment of nash patients with liver fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)