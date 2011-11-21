BRIEF-Ultralife Corporation posts Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 21 Toronto's main stock index fell more than 1 percent at the open on Monday on heightened fears about the prospects for debt-strapped euro zone countries and on reports that a bipartisan U.S. congressional "super" committee would miss a deadline to agree on a deficit reduction plan.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 139.57 points, or 1.2 percent, to 11,752.87 at the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.
* Dana incorporated announces fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results