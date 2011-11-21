TORONTO, Nov 21 Canadian stocks fell 2 percent on Monday on heightened fears about the prospects for debt-strapped euro zone countries and on reports a U.S. congressional "super" committee would miss a deadline to agree on a deficit reduction plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 237.94 points, or 2 percent, to 11,654.50. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)