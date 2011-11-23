TORONTO, Nov 23 Toronto's main stock index fell 1 percent shortly after the open on Wednesday as energy and other resource-related issues tumbled after a slew of poor economic data from the United States, China and Europe, and on fears that the euro zone's debt contagion had spread to Germany.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE dropped 117.88 points, or 1 percent, to 11,677.31 at the open and then extended losses. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)