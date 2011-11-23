TORONTO, Nov 23 Canadian stocks plunged on Wednesday as commodity-related issues sank on soft economic data from the United States, China and Europe and as euro zone debt fears intensified after a poor sale of German bonds.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 223.48 points, or 1.9 percent, at 11,571.71, its lowest close since Oct. 6. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)