BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 23 Canadian stocks plunged on Wednesday as commodity-related issues sank on soft economic data from the United States, China and Europe and as euro zone debt fears intensified after a poor sale of German bonds.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 223.48 points, or 1.9 percent, at 11,571.71, its lowest close since Oct. 6. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: