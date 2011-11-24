TORONTO, Nov 24 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as commodity prices rebounded from Wednesday's widespread selloff, bolstered by a survey showing German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 12.14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 11,583.85 at the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)